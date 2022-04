Marshalltown goalkeeper Claire Close, right, denies Newton’s Brynn Cazett (25) for one of her nine saves during Friday’s girls’ soccer match at H.A. Lynn Stadium in Newton. The host Cardinals captured a 7-0 victory, boosted by five goals from Audrey Rausch. Morgan Peterson and Cazette scored one goal each for Newton, which improved to 4-0. Marshalltown was sent to 0-5 on the season. The Bobcats host Class 3A No. 14 Cedar Falls on Monday for their fifth match in 11 days.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO