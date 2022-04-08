ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

California officer plays Disney music to thwart YouTuber’s recording

By Travis Schlepp, Kimberly Cheng, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZLvV_0f3589IL00

SANTA ANA, Ca. ( KTLA ) — Police in Santa Ana, California, are investigating after video was released of one of an officer blaring copyrighted music in an attempt to thwart a YouTuber who was recording him.

Residents of a Santa Ana neighborhood were awoken to the sounds of police cars, a helicopter and something else they didn’t expect: Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday in a residential neighborhood on the 1600 block of West Civic Center Drive. Neighbors who came out to find the source of the commotion, were shocked to see the loud Disney music wasn’t coming from an annoying neighbor, but from a police car.

Alma Guzman was visiting her mom when she heard the unexpected noise.

“The police came, I guess there was a stolen vehicle,” she told KTLA. “Then the Disney music started playing. I didn’t know why.”

The video was apparently recorded by a YouTuber conducting what are called police audits. Auditing is an online practice of recording interactions with law enforcement officers. The practice is legal, but can sometimes be antagonistic toward police, and are generally unpopular among officers.

SoCal woman wins $10M by accidentally pushing lotto button

A man who identified himself as a city council member was seen on the recording scolding an officer. Neighbors said the man was Santa Ana Council member Jonathan Hernandez.

“Why are you playing this? Disrespectful,” Hernandez is heard saying in the video. As he admonishes the officer, Hernandez implores him to “have some respect for my community.”

Donna Sanchez, another resident in the neighborhood, said she was appreciative that the council member spoke up.

“I love Johnathan Hernandez sticking up for us,” Sanchez said. “I think it’s very disrespectful. We have to wake up pretty early.”

Sanchez said the person recording the video wasn’t doing any harm.

The officer told Hernandez and other onlookers that the music was played so that the YouTuber’s video would receive a copyright strike and the audio would be either muted or the video taken down entirely.

Mechanical issue stalls Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios

The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating that claim and will determine if the officers will face any discipline.

The Santa Ana Police Department released a statement that read in part:

“The Santa Ana police department is aware of a video that has surfaced involving one of our officers. We are committed to serving our community and we understand the concerns as it relates to the video. The Santa Ana police department takes seriously all complaints regarding the service provided by the department and the conduct of its employees. Our department is committed to conducting complete, thorough, and objective investigations. My expectations is that all police department employees perform their duties with dignity and respect in the community we are hired to serve.”

Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin

Guzman said the action of the officers was unacceptable. She said she believes people have the right to record the police.

“We should be able to record them without a problem,” Guzman said. She added she didn’t think using copyrighted music was an appropriate response by police.

KTLA reached out to the account where the video was posted but has not yet received a response.

Council member Hernandez also did not respond to a request for an interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Santa Ana, CA
Entertainment
Santa Ana, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Newman
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Los Angeles

Across this month, I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Most of these people are have taken decades to amass their wealth, but today, I thought we could look at someone who made billions before they turned thirty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ktla#Socal#Santa Ana Council
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Completely Gone for Good, Final Signs Removed

The cruel, and somewhat drawn-out death of Stitch's Great Escape at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is mercifully at an end after park staff removed the final sign for the attraction. Stitch's Great Escape, which was just a kid-friendly retheming of the ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter at Tomorrowland, has been closed since 2018. There have long been rumors of a Wreck-It Ralph attraction replacing it.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy