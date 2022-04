Kenneth “Ken” Lee Wilson, 77, of Marshalltown, formerly of Conrad, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. A visitation celebrating the life of Ken will take place on Wednesday, April 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Military honors will be provided at 6:30 p.m. by the combined VFW/American Legion Honor Guard of the surrounding area. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for later designation. For online condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ken and his family. 641-844-1234.

