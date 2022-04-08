ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon state lawmaker hosts town hall on community violence prevention

By Katherine Kisiel, KATU Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon state Rep. Lisa Reynolds, who represents the westside of Portland, held a town hall Thursday night to talk about preventing community violence. The Oregon Democrat, who is running for re-election, said the Legislature recently approved $15 million for community-based violence prevention. The money is...

City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
People

Person
Roy Moore
#Domestic Violence#Drug Abuse#Legislature#The Westside Of Portland#Democrat
