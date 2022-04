Receiving the fire call shortly after 11:00 pm Tuesday, firefighters were able to quickly evacuate residents in the apartments next door to the building at the corner of Main Street and Washington Street but saving the building built in 1902 was an insurmountable task. "A lot of planning and a lot to do and it will hurt the town more because it's not there," said Marie White who serves as a historian in Osceola.

OSCEOLA, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO