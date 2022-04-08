ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Linda Norby, 69

Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Norby, 69, of Marshalltown, IA, passed away Thursday,...

www.timesrepublican.com

Times-Republican

Mavis Nelson, 94

Mavis Nelson, 94, of Gladbrook, IA, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Oakview Nursing Home in Conrad, IA. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Gladbrook United Methodist Church in Gladbrook. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m., until the time of the services. Further arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Homes.
GLADBROOK, IA
Times-Republican

Franklin Earl Polley, 97

Franklin Earl Polley, 97, of Marshalltown, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at Grandview Heights Rehab & Healthcare in Marshalltown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi – St. Henry Catholic Church in Marshalltown. Entombment will follow at Riverside Cemetery Mausoleum in Marshalltown. Visitation will be before the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time. A memorial video will be shown in the church during this time. If you are unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed on the Anderson Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be directed to Marshall County Conservation Board honoring Frank’s memory.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Paul R. Goecke

A Celebration of Life will be held for Paul R. Goecke, of Marshalltown, on Thursday, April 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Clemons United Church of Christ in Clemons. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Iowa River Hospice, Clemons United Church of Christ or Tee Up To Beat Cancer. For online condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the cremation rites. Ph 641-844-1234.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Nicholas J. Dost, 42

Nicholas J. Dost, 42, of Marshalltown, formerly of Ames, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown. Services are being planned and will be announced. Ames Monument & Cremation Center. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Kenneth “Ken” Lee Wilson, 77

Kenneth “Ken” Lee Wilson, 77, of Marshalltown, formerly of Conrad, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. A visitation celebrating the life of Ken will take place on Wednesday, April 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Military honors will be provided at 6:30 p.m. by the combined VFW/American Legion Honor Guard of the surrounding area. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for later designation. For online condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ken and his family. 641-844-1234.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Sandra “Sandy” (Barnert) Duff, 82

Sandra “Sandy” (Barnert) Duff, 82, of Newton, formerly of Marshalltown, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at MercyOne Newton Medical Center under the exceptional care of EveryStep Hospice. A celebration of life for Sandy will take place on Saturday, April 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m....
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Verna Shaver, 96

Private graveside services for Verna Shaver, 96, of Marshalltown, formerly of State Center, were held Monday, April 4, 2022, at Hillside Cemetery with Pastor Melissa Waterman officiating. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Verna and her family.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Ronald Raymond Weir, 88

Ronald Raymond Weir, 88, of Tama, passed away at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. A private interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. He is survived by his son, Craig (Connie) Weir, of Grinnell; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In lieu of...
TAMA, IA
Times-Republican

Paulette Arlene (Detrick) Gretter, 73

Paulette Arlene (Detrick) Gretter, 73, died on March 29, 2022, at MercyOne Hospice Care in Johnston. A private family Celebration of Life will be held June 5, 2022, in Des Moines. Paulette was born February 11, 1949, in Marshalltown to Vernice (Shrader) and Frank Detrick. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Larry Honeck, 83

Larry Honeck, 83, of State Center, Iowa, passed away on the evening of April 2, 2022, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa, surrounded by his loving family. A funeral mass for Larry will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in State Center, Iowa, beginning at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
STATE CENTER, IA
Times-Republican

Lynell Henson, 77

Celebrating the Life of Lynell Henson, 77, of Waite Park, MN, will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Lynell passed away peacefully at Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown, IA, with her son Mark holding her hand on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Cemetery, Little Falls. Reverend Timothy Routh will officiate.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Lane Michael Hala

Lane Michael Hala passed on Jan. 12, 2022. He was born in Marshalltown, IA, on Feb. 28, 1971, and grew up to become a lifelong learner. He was a kind and patient man who was a dedicated husband and father. His passions were computer programming, strategy gaming, math, hunting and gathering for his family, building things, creative problem solving and finding things no matter how obscure. He also enjoyed cooking, writing, teaching his young daughter higher math skills, travelling and finding sharks teeth at the beach with his wife and daughter. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Phillip “Phil” Smithhart, 68

Phillip “Phil” Smithhart, 68, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home under the care of Iowa River Hospice and surrounded by his loving wife. Services for Phil are pending at this time. For additional information or to send a...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Howard D. Cakerice, 86

Howard D. Cakerice, 86, of Eldora, passed away on April 7, 2022 in Waterloo, Iowa, with his wife and family at his side. Visitation will be held 9:30 until time of funeral service 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel in Eldora, Iowa, with Rev. Bruce Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow at Sheller Cemetery.
ELDORA, IA

