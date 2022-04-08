Linda Norby, 69

Larry Honeck, 83, of State Center, Iowa, passed away on the evening of April 2, 2022, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa, surrounded by his loving family. A funeral mass for Larry will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in State Center, Iowa, beginning at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
