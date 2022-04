MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission formed a subcommittee Monday night for the potential development at the former Marquette General Hospital. In February the NMU Foundation brought forth a $160 million plan to redevelop the site. The project would see buildings removed, and the foundation says it envisions substantial senior housing, including assisted and independent living, along with multi-family and single-family housing. Monday night the commission formed a subcommittee to consult in the process.

