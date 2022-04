Click here to read the full article. Going around town. Chris Rock spills more about how he felt after Will Smith got banned from the Oscars. During his on-going comedy tour, Rock talked about what he could and couldn’t say about the Academy’s decision to ban the King Richard actor after his infamous slap. Smith and Rock made headlines last month during the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022 when Smith slapped Rock on stage. Prior to the slap, Rock made a comment on Smith’s wife, Jada ,calling her “G.I. Jane,” which led Smith to subsequently walk up on...

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO