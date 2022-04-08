ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Trading cards worth thousands stolen from Encino business

By Travis Schlepp, Rick Chambers
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyYmx_0f34ygtl00

An Encino trading card shop is asking collectors to keep an eye out for valuable merchandise after burglars were caught on camera stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cards from the business in the dead of night.

The Tuesday night burglary was seemingly well-planned as two masked men broke through the front door of Mamba Cards while a third accomplice backed a white pickup truck into the driveway.

The owners of Mamba Cards said the business is not a conventional storefront; they do most of their business online and their office isn’t open to the public.

The burglars likely were familiar with the business already, knew what they were taking and were able to get in and out in less than five minutes.

Collectors say many of the trading cards are so valuable that they will be easy to spot if the thieves try to sell them. For a list of the stolen items, click here .

The getaway vehicle was described as a white Honda Ridgeline. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department West Valley Station at 818-374-7611. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS Chicago

Vehicles worth $1 million stolen from Mayfair auto dealership

CHICAGO (CBS) – A total of $1 million worth of luxury cars were stolen from a luxury auto dealership in the Northwest Side's Mayfair community early Sunday. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, Luxury Auto Selection, at 4580 N. Elston Ave. off Kennicott Avenue, is typically closed on Sundays. But they were swarmed with police detectives this particular Sunday, as police tried to piece together how burglars got away with nine vehicles. The Chicago Police Department also went door-to-door to try to find surveillance video to catch the perpetrators. The theft happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday. Police said the suspects broke...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Encino, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Over $30K in illegal drugs found at illegal marijuana dispensary,

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
RIDGECREST, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Mamba Cards
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Body of Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion found

Officials have located the body of missing Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite. It was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, officials said, where Irion’s […]
LYON COUNTY, NV
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Missing Long Beach woman found dead in car pulled from Stanislaus River

Two people who were last seen Sunday night were found dead Tuesday inside a car that was pulled from the Stanislaus River, KTLA’s sister station KTXL reports. The Ripon Police Department said an employee at Spring Creek Country Club called them after finding a vehicle in the water near the golf course. Emergency responders recovered […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Guard found dead in Malibu parking lot identified as investigation continues

A security guard who was found dead in a Malibu parking lot early Tuesday has been identified as the investigation into what occurred continues. Inge Baumbach was discovered after deputies responded to the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 7:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An employee who works in […]
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Fiery crash in East L.A. leaves 3 young adults dead

Three people died in a fiery overnight crash in East Los Angeles on Friday. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Herbert Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol. Footage shared with KTLA showed the car traveling at a high rate of speed through an intersection as the driver loses control. […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy