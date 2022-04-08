ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Ford and Lincoln owners can now personalize their Alexa commands

By M. Moon
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord and Lincoln owners whose vehicles have hands-free access to Alexa don't have to stick to using standard voice commands if they don't want to. The automaker has rolled out enhanced Car Control capabilities, and with it comes the option to teach Alexa commands that reflect their natural way of speaking....

