Ford and Lincoln owners can now personalize their Alexa commands

The Blue Oval is still navigating through various supply chain related production issues, mostly involving the ongoing microchip shortage, which has taken a sizable bite out of Ford production of late. As Ford Authority previously explained, CEO Jim Farley believes the chip deficit will remain an issue through 2023, although other sources suggest an easing of the crisis in the second half of this year. The severity of the shortage is so great that the automaker is currently removing some features from vehicles with plans in place to install them once chip supplies allow them to do so. Unfortunately, the 2022 Ford Expedition, like the 2022 Ford Explorer, is one of the vehicles currently impacted by these changes, as the Multicontour seats are now a limited availability option.

