DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that will make library and curriculum content transparent to parents and limit school board terms. DeSantis said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, parents became exposed to what was actually going on in the schools, so they became interested in making sure their kids weren’t being indoctrinated or learning things that were not in line with parents' values.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO