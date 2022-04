Know that old quote, “Necessity is the mother of invention”? In baseball, there can be a variation: Necessity is the mother of opportunity. That’s the case with Roansy Contreras getting his second chance to show what he can do in the big leagues. The first came last September after a breakout season in 2021, his first with the Pirates after coming over in the Jameson Taillon trade. This one came because when Duane Underwood Jr. got hurt on Opening Day, there was literally no other healthy arm on the 40-man roster to call up.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO