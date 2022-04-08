ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 8, 2022

By Renato Capelj
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

BriteCo bags $9M Series A round. GreenBox secures a $1B portfolio. Nexo launches a prime brokerage. FCA doubles down on AML vision. ProShares plans inverse...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Origin Agritech Stock Is Surging

Origin Agritech Ltd (NASDAQ: SEED) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it signed purchase agreements to sell two feedstock companies 50,000 metric tons of its corn for RMB150 million ($23.58 million). Origin said after giving samples of its corn to potential feedstock customers for nutritional content validation,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenbox#Nexo#Fca#Aml#Proshares#Btc#Coin Metrics#Lightning#Bequant#Money Net#Api#Defi#Eqifi#Starlight#Celer#Prime Trust Taxbit#Web3#Amex#Axp
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Down 40% in 2022, Is This Top Fintech a Buy Right Now?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve's push to raise interest rates,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

This Is How To Make $1000/mo In Passive Income With These Top 9 Dividend Stocks To Hold Forever

Do you want to make $1000 a month in passive income? I don't blame you; I mean, who wouldn't want to earn that. This article will cover investing in dividend stocks to get you to $1000 a month in passive income. What would you do with the money? Would you go on a vacation, say the Caribbean or on a cruise, or use it for a downpayment on a new home or a fancy new sports car?
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Is My Top Streaming Stock for 2022 (and Beyond)

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The streaming industry has several major players, but...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Templeton Global Income Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM). The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0362 per share. On Thursday, Templeton Global Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0362 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Triumph Secures Next Generation Jammer Production Contracts From Raytheon

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) has secured a multi-year contract from Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) business, to deliver air inlet and exhaust electro-mechanical door actuators and an advanced electronic control system for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) pod. Financial terms were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Datto Holding Shares Are Rising Today

Datto Holding Corp MSP shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by IT management and security software provider Kaseya for approximately $6.2 billion. The companies entered into a definitive agreement in which Kaseya will acquire Datto for $35.50 per share in cash. The all-cash...
STOCKS
Benzinga

MV Oil: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MV Oil (NYSE:MVO). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share. On Thursday, MV Oil will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.425 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Franklin Duration Income: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Franklin Duration Income (AMEX:FTF). The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0679 per share. On Thursday, Franklin Duration Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0679 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Apple Doubles Its Attack On Traditional Finance: The End Of PoS Systems?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) expanded its efforts to make its mobile devices an alternative to traditional merchant point-of-sale (PoS) devices facilitating in-store card payments. What Happened: In a Thursday announcement, Adyen announced that Apple enabled it to use the near-field communication (NFC) antenna on its mobile devices to process contactless...
NFL
Benzinga

Trinity Biotech Stock Surges After $45M Capital Infusion From Korea-Based Firm

MiCo is engaged in the biomedical business through its affiliate MiCo BioMed and provides cutting-edge technology-driven solutions in the semi-conductor and green energy sectors. MiCo's investment consists of approximately 11.2 million ADSs at $2.25 per ADS, representing a 130% premium to Trinity Biotech's closing price of $0.98 on April 8.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy