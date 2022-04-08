ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arliss Sturgulewski, former Alaska senator, dies at 94

By Megan Pacer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Longtime Alaska politician Arliss Sturgulewski, a former state senator, died on Thursday. She was 94 years old. Both Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced her death in prepared...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Ktuu#Republican#The Anchorage Assembly#The Alaska Senate
