Martinsville, VA

Preview of Thursday night’s action from Martinsville Speedway

By Jermaine Ferrell
 3 days ago

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WFXR) — As part of its 75th Anniversary season, Martinsville Speedway continues its first-ever consecutive three race weekend of night races with all three premier series.

This includes the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race featuring NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m., as well as the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Cup Series race on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

In the fall, Martinsville will host the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale on Thursday, Oct. 27; the penultimate races of the Xfinity Series Playoffs in the Dead On Tools 250 on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.; and the Cup Series Playoffs in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.

In short track battles that can only happen at Martinsville, the fall races will crown the Whelen Modified Tour champion and set the field for the Xfinity and Cup Series championships the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, will return for an evening of intense competition on Saturday, Sept. 24.

