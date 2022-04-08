Flood Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hamilton; Jefferson; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Wayne, Jefferson and northwestern Hamilton Counties through 745 AM CDT At 709 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Irvington to near Mount Vernon to 8 miles south of Bluford. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Bluford around 720 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Wayne City and Fairfield. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 84 and 105. Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 63 and 106. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

