Flood Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bracken; Mason; Robertson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN MASON, ROBERTSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BRACKEN COUNTIES THROUGH 1000 AM EDT At 927 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Cynthiana, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Maysville, Washington, Lewisburg, Mount Olivet, Sardis, Blue Licks Battlefield, Abigail, Murphysville, Burika, Alhambra, Mays Lick, Mitchells Mill, Peed, Lowell, Helena, Kentontown, Piqua and Hittville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<35 MPH
