Hamilton County, NY

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 13:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sacandaga River...

alerts.weather.gov

KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Mid Week Severe Storms

MONDAY: Morning showers and storms will impact your Monday routine, but the entire day won’t be a washout. Expect rain to taper off by late morning, with partly sunny skies this afternoon. A strong southerly wind continues with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures also remain above normal in the 80s. TUESDAY: More warmth […]
JACKSON, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Jefferson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hamilton; Jefferson; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Wayne, Jefferson and northwestern Hamilton Counties through 745 AM CDT At 709 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Irvington to near Mount Vernon to 8 miles south of Bluford. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Bluford around 720 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Wayne City and Fairfield. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 84 and 105. Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 63 and 106. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Hancock, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Hancock; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON...NORTHERN SHELBY...HANCOCK...NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON...MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES At 1102 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Speedway to near Indianapolis to Greenwood, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. A 59 mph wind gust was measured at Indianapolis airport as these storms moved through. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Warren Park around 1110 AM EDT. Lawrence, Cumberland and Geist Reservoir around 1115 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Indianapolis, Carmel, McCordsville, New Palestine, Castleton, Fortville, Spring Lake, Fishers, Noblesville, Greenfield, Ingalls and Pendleton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Washington County, Zion National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT this afternoon until 4 AM MDT Tuesday. Strongest wind gusts are expected late this afternoon and this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT today until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. Strongest winds expected this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Madison, Randolph, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Delaware; Hamilton; Hancock; Henry; Madison; Randolph; Rush; Shelby Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Madison, northeastern Shelby, Hancock, Rush, southern Delaware, southwestern Randolph, Henry and southeastern Hamilton Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1118 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Fishers to 6 miles east of Greenfield to 8 miles west of Rushville. Movement was east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Rushville around 1125 AM EDT. Anderson and New Castle around 1135 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Muncie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 07:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Nueces Islands HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bracken, Mason, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bracken; Mason; Robertson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN MASON, ROBERTSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BRACKEN COUNTIES THROUGH 1000 AM EDT At 927 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Cynthiana, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Maysville, Washington, Lewisburg, Mount Olivet, Sardis, Blue Licks Battlefield, Abigail, Murphysville, Burika, Alhambra, Mays Lick, Mitchells Mill, Peed, Lowell, Helena, Kentontown, Piqua and Hittville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<35 MPH
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY

