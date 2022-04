UPDATE: The homeless shelter and recover center in the former Multnomah County Wapato Jail has expanded its capacity.The Bybee Lakes Hope Center — formerly the never-opened Multnomah County Wapato Jail — officially unveiled its renovated space for transitional housing for the homeless at a Wednesday, March 23 morning press conference. The expansion doubles the bed capacity and adds new services to continue the center's mission of providing support to people experiencing houselessness in the Portland metro area. "Bybee Lakes Hope Center's individualized model for transitional housing has proven to be successful, and is an example that could be applied nationwide,"...

