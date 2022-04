Investors should take Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard's inflation policy comments to heart and sell some holdings, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "If you own anything you don't like, this is as good a time as any to sell it. We're up a lot, I think you're going to get good prices in retrospect. When the Fed's biggest dove turns into a bird of prey, you'd better take notice of it," the "Mad Money" host said.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO