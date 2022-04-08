ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, CA

NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Although east to southeast...

www.sfgate.com

weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Albany, Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Laramie A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALBANY AND SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES At 237 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located over Virginia Dale, or 25 miles southeast of Laramie, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 322 and 339. Locations impacted include Tie City Campground, North Crow Campground, Vedauwoo, Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Yellow Pine Campground and Pumpkin Vine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
SFGate

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming...
ALBANY, CA
SFGate

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds and seas have subsided below small craft advisory.
ENVIRONMENT
Cool 98.7

Blizzard Warning Set To Impact Western & Central North Dakota!

Ready for a three-day storm? Yep, you can forget about high school baseball and spring sports for a while. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for all of western and much of central North Dakota. All of eastern North Dakota is in a Winter Storm Watch with the exception of one county in extreme southeast North Dakota, Richland.
BISMARCK, ND

