ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

COVID-19: How Cases in the Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f34qKOD00 The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI metro area consists of Milwaukee County, Waukesha County, Washington County, and one other county. As of April 5, there were 27,949.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Milwaukee residents, 13.6% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Milwaukee-Waukesha metro area, Milwaukee County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 28,202.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Milwaukee County, the most of any county in Milwaukee-Waukesha, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Ozaukee County, there were 24,968.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Milwaukee-Waukesha.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Milwaukee-Waukesha metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents
31540 Madison, WI 653,725 153,947 23,549.2 711 108.8
27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 42,790 26,388.8 386 238.0
33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 440,261 27,949.1 3,888 246.8
43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 32,392 28,123.4 311 270.0
48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 46,176 28,304.5 634 388.6
29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 39,176 28,691.5 199 145.7
39540 Racine, WI 195,602 56,168 28,715.5 685 350.2
20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 48,702 29,092.1 364 217.4
11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 68,659 29,138.7 523 222.0
36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 51,471 30,204.0 380 223.0
22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 31,684 30,882.0 271 264.1
24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 101,056 31,639.2 721 225.7

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Racine, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Waukesha, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Waukesha, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
AccuWeather

Groundbreaking poll pinpoints the number of Americans who have experienced extreme weather

A new public opinion poll released this week puts into perspective the impact extreme weather has had on people throughout the nation over the last two years. A new poll conducted by Gallup shows that one in three adults in the U.S. reported being personally affected by an extreme weather event over the last two years. The poll, which was conducted over an 18-day period last month, surveyed Americans over the age of 18 on whether or not they were personally affected by an extreme weather event, and, if so, what type.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

The Tallest Building in Every State

For more than four decades, from 1931 until 1972, the Empire State Building was the tallest building in the world. Standing at 1,454-foot, including the antenna, it was the first building in history with more than 100 stories. At the time, it was hardly believed that it was possible to build anything above 1,000 feet. […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Americans#The Milwaukee Waukesha
WSYM FOX 47

Michigan doesn't require paid parental leave. Should it?

"We know that right now in this country, about one in five women are back at work within two weeks after having given birth because they don't have access to paid family and medical leave," said Ruth Martin, chief workplace justice officer and senior vice president at MomsRising.
LANSING, MI
24/7 Wall St.

US Towns Where the Motor Vehicle Theft Rate Is Soaring

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate After Moving Into Level 2 Of 4-Tiered COVID-19 Response System

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s indoor mask mandate is coming back. The city said Monday that it’s reached the Level 2: Mask Precautions stage of its four-tiered COVID-19 response system and it will reimpose the mask mandate on April 18. Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said the city will provide businesses with a one-week educational period before the mandate goes back into effect. The city is reporting 142 new cases per day, which is more than 50% higher than 10 days ago, Bettigole said. Bettigole said the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains low, at 46 people. Mayor Jim Kenney said on Twitter, “Our...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy