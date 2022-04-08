COVID-19: How Cases in the Mansfield, OH Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Mansfield, OH metro area consists of just Richland County. As of April 5, there were 26,005.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Mansfield residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Mansfield metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Mansfield, OH metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents 10420 Akron, OH 703,845 146,179 20,768.6 2,140 304.0 15940 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 84,963 21,254.8 1,821 455.6 17460 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 439,460 21,365.2 6,219 302.3 49660 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 118,084 21,792.9 2,504 462.1 18140 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 478,025 23,006.7 4,536 218.3 45780 Toledo, OH 644,137 149,873 23,267.3 2,071 321.5 19430 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 189,812 23,621.9 2,981 371.0 17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 537,478 24,411.5 5,722 259.9 44220 Springfield, OH 134,726 34,930 25,926.7 575 426.8 31900 Mansfield, OH 121,100 31,493 26,005.8 503 415.4 30620 Lima, OH 103,175 27,412 26,568.5 476 461.4

