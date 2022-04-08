ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Monroe, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f34q70100 The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Monroe, MI metro area consists of just Monroe County. As of April 5, there were 25,323.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Monroe residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Monroe metro area, unemployment peaked at 26.9% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Monroe, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents
11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 74,810 20,384.2 505 137.6
28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 59,010 22,459.0 669 254.6
35660 Niles, MI 154,133 34,640 22,474.1 548 355.5
33220 Midland, MI 83,355 19,016 22,813.3 223 267.5
34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 39,551 22,822.7 633 365.3
19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 1,020,126 23,625.8 17,303 400.7
29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 129,574 23,698.0 1,590 290.8
27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 39,307 24,778.1 549 346.1
22420 Flint, MI 407,875 101,110 24,789.5 1,704 417.8
33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 37,916 25,323.4 468 312.6
12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 34,100 25,407.6 574 427.7
40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 49,153 25,624.4 935 487.4
24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 272,430 25,643.1 2,682 252.4
13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 26,986 25,922.2 577 554.3

