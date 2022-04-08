ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Modesto, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f34q4Lq00 The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Modesto, CA metro area consists of just Stanislaus County. As of April 5, there were 24,792.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Modesto residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Modesto metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Modesto, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents
41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 768,451 16,345.4 4,927 104.8
41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 338,395 17,023.2 2,356 118.5
42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 85,756 17,159.0 485 97.0
17020 Chico, CA 225,817 39,643 17,555.4 396 175.4
42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 49,458 18,052.9 259 94.5
40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 442,685 19,114.4 4,077 176.0
34900 Napa, CA 139,623 26,725 19,140.8 143 102.4
46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 87,396 19,780.5 446 100.9
42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 56,292 19,950.0 475 168.3
42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 90,453 20,334.3 678 152.4
39820 Redding, CA 179,212 36,737 20,499.2 530 295.7
41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 92,730 21,395.4 726 167.5
37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 182,326 21,519.4 1,460 172.3
49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 39,710 23,024.4 342 198.3
44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 175,524 23,636.3 2,202 296.5
41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 803,799 24,239.5 5,178 156.1
33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 134,673 24,792.8 1,581 291.1
23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 253,293 25,727.5 2,722 276.5
31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,414,431 25,770.0 38,290 289.0
32900 Merced, CA 271,382 70,668 26,040.0 808 297.7
40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,204,743 26,417.1 13,283 291.3
12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 237,682 26,776.8 2,224 250.6
31460 Madera, CA 155,433 43,400 27,922.0 354 227.8
47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 133,169 28,830.8 1,410 305.3
25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 55,094 36,560.9 443 294.0
20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 66,394 36,742.5 908 502.5

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 208,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
City
Salinas, CA
City
Visalia, CA
Modesto, CA
Health
Modesto, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 208,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Financial Advisors#U S Census Bureau#Americans
AccuWeather

Groundbreaking poll pinpoints the number of Americans who have experienced extreme weather

A new public opinion poll released this week puts into perspective the impact extreme weather has had on people throughout the nation over the last two years. A new poll conducted by Gallup shows that one in three adults in the U.S. reported being personally affected by an extreme weather event over the last two years. The poll, which was conducted over an 18-day period last month, surveyed Americans over the age of 18 on whether or not they were personally affected by an extreme weather event, and, if so, what type.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

US Towns Where the Motor Vehicle Theft Rate Is Soaring

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Gas tank graveyard has Mexico City residents up in arms

Thousands of disused gas cylinders sit outside under the sun at a former refinery in Mexico City, producing a foul smell that neighbors say has made their lives a nightmare. But instead of human remains the disused refinery of state-owned oil giant Pemex has become the resting place of thousands of old multicolored gas cylinders.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy