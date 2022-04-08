ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

First-of-its-kind outdoor gym to replace East Lake tennis courts

By Jen Cardone
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

One of our viewers contacted us last August, concerned about neglected tennis courts at East Lake Park.

After months of waiting, those tennis courts are now getting a facelift that will bring more accessible fitness for all.

The park has a popular walking trail and space for music lovers and artists alike.

“I’ve been sitting out at this park five-six years,” Yogi Dada said.

Dada said the park is a landscape for her to relax and destress – across from tennis courts that are dilapidated.

“If we have something that’s more community-based, it would be beautiful,” Dada said. “I’m passionate about East Lake Park, everybody knows this is my park.”

Overgrown weeds, missing nets and cracked concrete, take away from the charm of the lake, but that is about to change.

“I think it’s going to add a new dynamic to that park both in the amount of usage that the park gets, but also in the overall ability to go out and enjoy it,” District Two Councilman Hunter Williams said.

Williams said the largest and first-of-its-kind outdoor fitness court will replace the neglected tennis courts.

“I think that having new infrastructure and something new will definitely be not only an attraction, but something the park board is able to maintain,” Williams said.

This will create a brand-new outdoor gym space.

“A lot of people don’t have access or the funds to be able to go to gyms and stay healthy,” park visitor Laney Kronz said. “I think that’s such a good idea because people can be healthy and not have to pay or go broke just trying to get a gym membership.”

This is a revitalization effort Williams said Birmingham needs to do more.

“We wanted to make sure that it’s something that the entire community can use and enjoy,” Williams said.

It’s a beauty Dada wants to keep.

“The beauty of it will come in the maintenance,” Dada said. “Building something beautiful and keeping something beautiful will be powerful.”

Williams said the project has been in the works since 2019, but the pandemic slowed down the process to get money in place and the right equipment to fill the space.

The project is expected to be done in the next two months, weather permitting. Williams said it is ADA compliant, meaning its accessible for everyone with a price tag just under a quarter of a million dollars.

There will be no more tennis courts, the outdoor gym space will replace the courts.

