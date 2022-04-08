ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chlöe Turns Up The Heat In "Treat Me" Visual

By Erika Marie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe way she expresses her sensuality and sexuality has caused a few conversations among her fans, but that hasn't deterred Chlöe from stripping down and showing off her curves. The singer has been easing into her solo career and the global response has...

