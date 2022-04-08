ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ambulance’ is a Loud, Typical Michael Bay Flick! – Movie Review

By Rick Rice
Cover picture for the articleWhenever a new trailer drops, there will be clues about who is directing the said film. Each director has their own style and unique attributes, and to that end, spotting a movie that Michael Bay directs is easy to recognize. Just look for an abundance of explosions, cars flipping on their...

TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
purewow.com

This Liam Neeson Mystery-Thriller Is the #2 Movie on Netflix

For those who loved Liam Neeson in the Taken film series, this newly trending thriller on Netflix will surely be of interest. In 2014, Neeson starred in a neo-noir mystery flick titled A Walk Among the Tombstones, which was based on a 1992 novel of the same name by Lawrence Block. ﻿A Walk Among the Tombstones ﻿was the tenth of Block's novels to feature Matthew Scudder, an ex-NYPD cop who begins working as a private investigator.
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
InsideHook

William Hurt, Oscar-Winning Actor, Dead at 71

On Sunday, news broke that actor William Hurt had died at his Portland, Oregon home. His son Will confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. Hurt was 71, and had spent several decades having an unpredictable and thoroughly singular career, whether he was playing an obsessed researcher or a reclusive crime boss. Over the course of his career, Hurt won the 1985 Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in Kiss of the Spider Woman.
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
Collider

Keanu Reeves Movies Including 'Matrix' and 'John Wick' Pulled From Chinese Platforms

At least two Chinese streaming platforms have taken down 19 films starring Keanu Reeves, after the actor appeared in a Tibet-related concert organized by a non-profit affiliated with the Dalai Lama. Tencent Video and iQiyi have taken down major films in the Matrix and John Wick franchises, among others, the Los Angeles Times was the first to report.
The Hollywood Reporter

Damon Wayans, Pam Grier Join ‘Cinnamon’ Thriller for Village Roadshow

Damon Wayans and Pam Grier have boarded the Tubi movie Cinnamon from Village Roadshow Pictures. The thriller centers on a struggling small-town gas station attendant and aspiring singer, Jodi Jackson, played by Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, whose life is sent into a tailspin when there’s a robbery at her work. Grier will play Mama, the head of her family’s criminal organization, with her son James (Jeremie Harris) executing her wishes.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarren Beatty, Pam Grier, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Bacon Headed to TCM Classic Film FestivalVillage Roadshow Loses Key Early Round in Legal Fight With Warner Bros.Village Roadshow Widens Legal...
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Outer Range' Finds Josh Brolin in the Center of a Western Sci-Fi Series in First Look

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look trailer for Outer Range, a western sci-fi series that stars Josh Brolin as a modern cowboy at the center of a dark mystery. The ominous new clip offers little in the way of plot reveals but features Brolin as the rugged head of his family delivering a powerful prayer. The intense invocation grows angry and echoes as unsettling scenes flash by, teasing viewers that blood and violence are almost certainly in store. Notably, the show marks Brolin's first series-lead role since the 2003 political drama Mister Sterling.
The Guardian

Ambulance review – a decent B-movie spoiled by the Michael Bay treatment

An endless sprawl of a film set in the endless sprawl of LA, Michael Bay’s Ambulance is well over two hours long, and most of the running time is taken up by “a very expensive car chase”, as one supporting character points out, while cop cars perform slow-mo somersaults from the freeway. A tale of two estranged brothers, Danny (a vein-popping Jake Gyllenhaal, giving arguably the most Michael Bay performance in the history of Michael Bay films) and Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and a heist gone wrong, Ambulance is based on a 2005 Danish picture of the same name. The original clocked in at a lean 76 minutes, but in the hands of Bay, a long-term advocate of the maxim “more is more”, the story is pumped up, steroidal and unwieldy. It’s a pity, because at the core of the film, partially concealed by Bay’s posturing and swagger, is a bracing, slickly executed B-movie – Danny and Will hijack an ambulance: inside is a critically injured cop and a ballsy paramedic (Eiza González); outside are guns, explosives and a lot of very angry law enforcement officers.
EW.com

Michael Bay says Bad Boys 'literally changed the game on Black actors'

For short, we call it "Bayhem" — director Michael Bay's busy visual style, loaded with explosions, slo-mo running, lens flares, and flurries of edits. But he also has a few signature camera moves, including that famous circular tracking shot around his actors, first established in Bad Boys, his 1995 feature debut. (Here's a fan-made compilation of several of those spinning shots.)
IndieWire

‘Lux Æterna’ Trailer: Gaspar Noé Turns a Chaotic Film Shoot into Psychedelic Sensory Overload

Click here to read the full article. Gaspar Noé is synonymous with visually stunning psychedelic filmmaking, as the Argentine director has continued to crank up the maximalism in the decade since his 2009 film “Enter the Void” was released. But his latest work, “Lux Æterna,” may be his most excessive project yet. Exclusively on IndieWire, watch the official trailer below. The film, which premiered in the midnight section of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, emerged from a botched assignment to direct a 15-minute commercial for Yves Saint Laurent. When Noé was unable to constrain his creativity to meet the needs of...
CinemaBlend

The Northman Has Screened, Check Out What People Are Saying About Alexander Skårsgard's Viking Thriller

The Northman starring Alexander Skårsgard is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, and it’s not hard to see why. The historical epic features an A-list cast, including Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, Björk, and Willem Dafoe, for one thing. Another is that it features an intense tale of revenge, as the thriller has a Viking prince’s quest to avenge his father’s murder. Did we mention the towering, shirtless Alexander Skårsgard? Critics have screened The Northman, so let’s take a look at their early reactions.
NME

‘Ambulance’ review: Michael Bay’s high-stakes thrill-ride through the streets of LA

Five minutes into the premiere of Ambulance, director Michael Bay ordered the projectionist to turn the film off. Still making his way back to his seat when the movie started, he wanted to make sure he was settled before he could enjoy the experience properly. He might have seen the film a dozen times already at every other European gala, but if there’s one thing Bay cares about, it’s his audience. “Sorry London!” he yelled from the balcony, sitting back down with his popcorn and a grin on his face.
The Independent

Michael Bay restarts screening of new film Ambulance so he can watch it with the audience

Michael Bay restarted a cinema screening of his new film so that he could watch it with the audience.The film director attended a screening in London of his new thriller Ambulance, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González.After introducing the film, Bay left the stage and critics began watching it. However, between two and five minutes in, the screening stopped, with the crowd being told that Bay wanted to watch it with them in its entirety.According to those in attendance, the audience were informed that Bay had “got something to do first”.After Bay re-entered the cinema,...
Outsider.com

‘Outer Range’ Official Trailer Released: This New Prime Video Show Is Like ‘Yellowstone’ Meets ‘Twin Peaks’

Prime Video has released an official trailer for their new series “Outer Range” and it looks like it’s gearing up to be a wild, supernatural romp through rodeos, family ties, shady dealings, and mysterious strangers. We’re describing it as “Yellowstone” meets “Twin Peaks,” and after watching this trailer, I’d say that’s right on the money.
AdWeek

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele Reunite for Netflix Animated Film

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele—who broke out in Comedy Central’s Key & Peele—are reuniting for Netflix’s upcoming stop-motion animated comedy Wendell and Wild. From the minds of Henry Selick and Peele, Wendell and Wild tells the tale of two scheming demon brothers Wendell (Key) and Wild (Peele) who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot (This Is Us’ Lyric Ross) to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death.
