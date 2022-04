Click here to read the full article. When it comes to protecting your mental health, little choices you make in the morning can make all the difference. While no morning will ever look like a beautiful instagram-friendly scene of journaling, coffee and silence and it’s unlikely you’ll have your family consistently doing nighttime gratitude exercises or yoga, you can take steps to adjust your daily routine to be a bit kinder to yourself. SheKnows spoke with a few experts about how you can build a routine that helps you mind your mental health and here’s some of the advice they had...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO