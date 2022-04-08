Flood Warning issued for Greene, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Highland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTERN FAYETTE, NORTHERN CLINTON, SOUTHEASTERN GREENE AND NORTH CENTRAL HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 915 AM EDT At 848 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Wilmington, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Washington Court House, Wilmington, Sabina, Leesburg, Jeffersonville, Staunton, Bowersville, Port William, Milledgeville, Octa, Melvin, East Monroe, Bloomington, New Antioch, Oakland, Jasper Mills, Cuba, Lees Creek, Reesville and Morrisville. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 47 and 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<35 MPH
