Flood Warning issued for Greene, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jeff Davis; Montgomery; Toombs The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Charlotteville. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Bankfull conditions occur along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Some flooding begins in low lying areas around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage in south Montgomery County. The water will approach portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water reaches the top of the public boat ramp by the bridge. Flood waters expand in low lying areas in south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will begin to cover portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water covers the low portion and entrance of Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge. The public boat ramp is under two feet of water. Flood waters expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be one to two feet deep over portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding expands into the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water will be one to two feet deep over portions of Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge. Flood waters continue to expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be 2 to 4 feet over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding expands further into the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters will completely cover Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge and begin to flood the slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flood waters expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be 4 to 6 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 19.0 feet, Minor flooding expands upstream and downstream from the Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters near 3 feet deep cover Towns Bluff Lane and flood the slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flooding expands further into Montgomery County with the water 5 to 7 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. The water reaches the top of boat ramps and parking lots will begin to flood in Towns Bluff Park and along the end of Uvalda Landing Road in Jeff Davis County. At 20.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Significant flooding occurs upstream and downstream from the Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters will be near 4 feet deep on Towns Bluff Lane and flood the concrete slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flooding expands further into Montgomery county with the water 6 to 8 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. The parking lot at Towns Bluff Park and portions of Uvalda Landing Road will be flooded in Jeff Davis County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to 18.0 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO