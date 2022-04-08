ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Schoharie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 14:18:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greene; Schoharie FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Schoharie Creek...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Ulster, Schoharie, Western Albany, Western Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Ulster; Schoharie; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Ulster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Ulster, southwestern Albany, western Greene and southeastern Schoharie Counties through 815 PM EDT At 728 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Roxbury to Hartwood. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ellenville, Hunter, Woodstock, Westerlo, Windham, Prattsville, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, Woodland Valley Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Preston-Potter Hollow, Phoenicia, Preston Hollow, Mount Tremper, Lanesville, Olivebridge, Wawarsing, Crawford and Shandaken. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greene, NY
City
Prattsville, NY
County
Schoharie County, NY
County
Greene County, NY
City
Schoharie, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Sanpete Valley; Sevier Valley; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Gallatin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches across the Gallatin Valley, and up to 15 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 05:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches for the Simcoe Highlands and 5 to 10 inches for the Ochoco-John Day Highlands. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Ochoco- John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 08:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson, Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Oconee River Basin...including Penfield, Milledgeville, Oconee, McIntyre, Big Sandy Creek at US 441 near Irwinton, Oconee, Dublin, Mount Vernon...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Oconee River near Oconee. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, The water level begins to flood the dirt parking lot area near the Old Balls Ferry Road boat ramp...just upstream and right bank from the Georgia Highway 57 bridge. Minor flooding continues and spreads further into the woodlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 19.1 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Monday was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 11.6 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 17 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. 2 to 4 inches of snow this morning. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 15 inches, with isolated amounts approaching 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MDT today. For the Winter Storm Warning, from Midnight tonight to Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jeff Davis, Montgomery, Toombs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jeff Davis; Montgomery; Toombs The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Charlotteville. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Bankfull conditions occur along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Some flooding begins in low lying areas around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage in south Montgomery County. The water will approach portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water reaches the top of the public boat ramp by the bridge. Flood waters expand in low lying areas in south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will begin to cover portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water covers the low portion and entrance of Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge. The public boat ramp is under two feet of water. Flood waters expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be one to two feet deep over portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding expands into the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. The water will be one to two feet deep over portions of Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge. Flood waters continue to expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be 2 to 4 feet over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding expands further into the woodlands along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the U.S. Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters will completely cover Towns Bluff Lane by the bridge and begin to flood the slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flood waters expand further into south Montgomery County around 1.5 miles upstream from the gage. The water will be 4 to 6 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. At 19.0 feet, Minor flooding expands upstream and downstream from the Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters near 3 feet deep cover Towns Bluff Lane and flood the slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flooding expands further into Montgomery County with the water 5 to 7 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. The water reaches the top of boat ramps and parking lots will begin to flood in Towns Bluff Park and along the end of Uvalda Landing Road in Jeff Davis County. At 20.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Significant flooding occurs upstream and downstream from the Highway 221 bridge. Flood waters will be near 4 feet deep on Towns Bluff Lane and flood the concrete slab foundations of the elevated homes. Flooding expands further into Montgomery county with the water 6 to 8 feet deep over large portions of Three Rivers Lane...Altamaha River Road and Ogle Sandbar Road. The parking lot at Towns Bluff Park and portions of Uvalda Landing Road will be flooded in Jeff Davis County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to 18.0 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 05:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Travel will be impacted on I-84 and OR-204.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gallia, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gallia; Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Gallia and central Lawrence Counties through 1100 AM EDT At 1031 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Lake Vesuvius, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gallipolis, Waterloo and Gage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches across most lower elevations, and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Highland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTERN FAYETTE, NORTHERN CLINTON, SOUTHEASTERN GREENE AND NORTH CENTRAL HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 915 AM EDT At 848 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Wilmington, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Washington Court House, Wilmington, Sabina, Leesburg, Jeffersonville, Staunton, Bowersville, Port William, Milledgeville, Octa, Melvin, East Monroe, Bloomington, New Antioch, Oakland, Jasper Mills, Cuba, Lees Creek, Reesville and Morrisville. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 47 and 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<35 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 05:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel will be impacted along I-90 and US-12 through White Pass as well as Blewett Pass.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy