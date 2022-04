Oakland County may be the richest of Michigan’s 83, but not everyone living here is wealthy — or breaking even. U.S. Census figures show that, among the county’s nearly 1.3 million residents, just over 100,000 are unable to afford adequate housing, food, or transportation. Among those households are about 2,500 homeless students, according to Russ Russell, Lighthouse’s chief development officer.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO