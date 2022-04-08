Man Pleads Guilty To Third-Degree Murder In 2020 Brighton Heights Deadly Shooting Case

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder.

Darnell McFadden pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree murder and firearms violations.

Investigators say McFadden shot and killed Demetrius Herring and wounded Damon Johnson near Rumerz Sports Bar and Grill in Brighton Heights in June 2020.

As part of McFadden’s plea deal, the District Attorney’s Office agreed to a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.