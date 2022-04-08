ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Make the holiday extra special by dyeing eggs together

By By Family Features
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ih0NM_0f34meQ700

Easter is about traditions, both old and new, as well as celebrating family and creating lifelong memories. In fact, nearly 8 out of 10 Americans will celebrate the holiday this year, according to the National Retail Federation, which often includes egg decorating amongst the fun.

Decorating eggs for Easter is a tradition that dates back to the 13th century. Eggs were once viewed as a forbidden food to some religious entities, so people would paint or decorate them to highlight the end of penance and fasting.

Today, coloring eggs can help bring the whole family together and inspire simple moments of connection and creativity. They can be dunked in neon dyes and embellished with paint, glitter and more.

PAAS — named after the Dutch word for Easter, “Passen” — offers these expert Easter egg dyeing tips based on its 140 years of experience.

Keep it clean: Wash your hands in hot, soapy water before and after handling eggs, even if they’ve already been cooked or decorated. This helps protect you from any bacteria that may be on the egg and protects the eggshell from oil on hands that may make the dye not adhere properly. Make sure an adult supervises all projects to ensure food safety precautions are observed.

Hard cook, not hard boil: Although the cooking water must come to a full boil, the pan should be immediately removed from heat so the eggs can cook gently in the hot water. This method produces tender, not rubbery eggs and minimizes cracking.

Banish the greenish ring: This harmless but unsightly discoloration sometimes forms around hard-cooked yolks as a result of a reaction between sulfur in the egg white and iron in the yolk. It occurs when eggs have been cooked for too long or at too high a temperature. Cooking eggs in hot, not boiling water then cooling immediately helps minimize this discoloration.

Make them “apeeling”: To ensure easily peeled eggs, buy and refrigerate them 7-10 days in advance of cooking. This brief “breather” allows the eggs time to take in air, which helps separate the membranes from the shell.

Store eggs safely: In the shell, hard-cooked eggs can be refrigerated safely for up to one week. Refrigerating them in their original carton prevents odor absorption. Once peeled, eggs should be eaten that day. Piercing shells before cooking is not recommended. If not sterile, the piercer or needle can introduce bacteria into the egg. Also, piercing creates hairline cracks in the shell through which bacteria can enter after cooking.

Tap into your creative side: You don’t have to be highly creative to create an “eggceptional” egg. Use your imagination to create appealing eggs by gluing on fun materials found at craft stores, like fake gems, sequins, trims and ribbons. You can also use paint, including gold or silver metallic paint, to make eggs special. There also are egg decorating kits that can help make the process more convenient and fun.

HOW TO HARD COOK EGGS

Hard-cooked eggs are best when you want a sturdy egg for hiding and to eat when you’re done. They are also easier for younger children to handle. Eggs can be hard-boiled or baked to achieve tender eggs perfect for dyeing.

Cooking directions:

• Place eggs in saucepan large enough to hold them in single layer.

• Add cold water to cover eggs by 1 inch.

• Heat pan over high heat until just boiling.

• Remove pan from burner.

• Cover pan.

• Let eggs stand in hot water about 15 minutes for large eggs. Time may need adjusted for smaller or larger eggs.

• Cool completely under cold running water or in bowl of ice water.

• Refrigerate until ready to use.

Baking Directions:

• Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

• Place eggs individually in muffin tins to prevent them from rolling while cooking.

• Cook 30 minutes.

• Fill large bowl with ice water. Set aside.

• Remove eggs from oven.

• Transfer eggs carefully, one-by-one into ice water using tongs.

• Remove from water after 10 minutes.

• Refrigerate until ready to use.

EGG DECORATING KITS

If you need some creative assistance, PAAS offers a variety of kits, including:

Traditional Kits: Deluxe, Classic and Color Cup kits allow families to create a full spectrum of colored eggs.

Craft Kits: Craft kits help users create their own one-of-a-kind works of art, such as color whipping eggs, adding sparkles or speckles, or creating neon tie-dyed eggs.

Eggsperiment: Active Volcano allows users to dye eggs by lowering them into an overflowing volcano.

Craft-A-Scene: These kits, which come in multiple versions, offer not only dyes and decorations to create character eggs, but also different backdrops that can be used in stop motion movies using a free app.

Themed Eggs: These include Dino Eggs, Forest Friends, Rides and Superheroes kits that allow families to bring characters to life.

Find more tips and ideas at paaseastereggs.com.

Comments / 0

Related
thespruceeats.com

The 9 Best Easter Egg Dye Kits in 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. One of the most beloved Easter traditions comes in the form of vibrantly dyed eggs. They’re the perfect symbol of new beginnings, just like spring. All members of the family can gather around the kitchen table and dip hard-boiled eggs into various colored dyes to create one-of-a-kind designs in this fun and festive activity.
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

How to Make Beautiful Silk Dyed Eggs

With colorful scraps of silk and this amazingly easy egg-decorating method, you'll have your annual dyeing wrapped up in no time. Start by coddling—oops—swaddling a hard-cooked egg in a square of patterned pure silk, snipped from a thrift-store tie or scarf (you can also find inexpensive remnants and bundles of sari fabric for a song on Etsy), and tie tightly. Cover it up again, this time in a piece of white cotton cloth, and knot in place with twine. Then, simmer all your eggs in a vinegar bath on the stove top for 20 minutes. As the liquid gently boils, the prints transfer onto each shell, creating a display that's sure to make a lasting impression. Get our step-by-step guide to this elegant egg dyeing project below, but first, a pro tip: Use only pure silk. Test your fabric by rubbing it lightly—it should feel smooth and warm.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Target Is Selling the Cutest Easter Cookie Kits & They're a Lot Less Messy Than Dyeing Eggs

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Dyeing Easter eggs is a fun tradition — don’t get me wrong. But like most parents, there’s probably a small part of you that dreads the kid-friendly craft every year because it ends up being such a mess. Even with lots of prep work to dye-proof your crafting area, someone is bound to drop an egg or spill the dye and let’s not forget about how hard it is to get that dye...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egg White#Egg Yolk#The Eggs#Egg Carton#Parade#Easter#Americans#Dutch
WYTV.com

Inclusive egg hunt adapts for kids with special needs

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids of all ages and abilities were at the Canfield Fairgrounds on Saturday morning for an all-inclusive egg hunt. The event was an opportunity for families of children with special needs to enjoy the popular springtime activity. Adaptions were in place to make sure everyone...
CANFIELD, OH
thepioneerwoman.com

A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Naturally Dye Easter Eggs

This could turn into an obsession. I'd never used natural dyes to color Easter eggs. Actually, I haven't decorated eggs in ages. As a parent of an only child, it only took me a year or two to realize that he'd lost interest. Because one day I was the one sitting at the table with plastic cups of Easter egg dye, a skinny wire egg lifter, wax crayons, a kitchen smelling of vinegar, and a bunch of stickers I’d never use. We replaced dyed eggs with Reese's peanut butter eggs.
LIFESTYLE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

The Special Egg Hunt Is Back in Sedalia After Two Years

I'm sure you, like me, have good memories of Easter Egg hunts as a kid. I remember running around like crazy, laughing with all the kids for the five minutes it took us all to find the eggs at Liberty Park. It never took much longer than that, but nobody cared. If you were lucky, the Easter Bunny was there that year and you'd get a photo. And when you went back to school, it was always fun to talk to the other kids about what kind of eggs you found or what kind of basket you got, all that good stuff. Of course we had egg hunts at home and at my Grandparent's farm, too.
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

Can you make your own lipstick with wax, oil and food dye?

Clean beauty fans claim you can avoid synthetic ingredients by making lipstick from coconut oil, beeswax, shea butter and food colouring. This DIY recipe aims to match the incredible pigments of today’s hi-tech formulations. Though perhaps the more pertinent question is not whether you can make this yourself, but whether it’s worth the bother.
MAKEUP
The Daily Sun

3 health tips to get back on track in one day

If you’ve been feeling sluggish and down in the dumps lately, it might be time to hit the health and wellness reset button. From eating healthier foods, to easy exercise around the neighborhood, follow these three helpful tips to help you cleanse and get your health back on the right track in just one day:
FITNESS
The Daily Sun

The toughest part of a trip

The two parts of travel I love the most are the excitement leading up to taking off and the calmness when you’re getting ready to go home. Everything in between is just pure fun and why we like to take trips of any kind.
TRAVEL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
688
Followers
1K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy