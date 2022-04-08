ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Mechanical issue stalls Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios

By Nexstar Media Wire, Travis Schlepp
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Ca. ( KTLA ) — Nearly a dozen people were stuck on a theme park ride at Universal Studios Hollywood Thursday afternoon after the ride encountered a mechanical issue.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the theme park in Universal City around 3:45 p.m. after 11 people became stuck on the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride within the Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the park.

First responders were able to slowly get riders off the theme park ride, which takes riders along an indoor track that Universal says features “sudden tilting, turning and jarring action,” and “abrupt multi-directional motion that turns you on your back.”

The exact type of mechanical issue is unclear at this time. There have not yet been any reports of injuries related to the stalled ride.

Md. ‘ghost gun’ ban passes without Hogan’s signature

UPDATE 10:23 p.m. — The governor made the announcement Friday about the state’s measure to ban ghost guns without serial numbers. Hogan had the ability to either sign the bill or veto it but ultimately chose to pass the law without his signature. In a statement Hogan released, he said that it “is a positive […]
MARYLAND STATE
