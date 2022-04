SAUK RAPIDS — Sauk Rapids announced its summer concert lineup for the second annual Rock the Riverside. The free outdoor concert series is held Thursday nights from June 2 to Sept. 1 at The Clearing at Lions Park next to the Mississippi River. Construction of new and improved park amenities near downtown Sauk Rapids, including an outdoor amphitheater and event building were completed last year. ...

SAUK RAPIDS, MN ・ 8 MINUTES AGO