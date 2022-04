Kelly L. Spears, Columbus Grove, was granted a divorce from James E. Spears, Lima. They were married Nov. 27 1982 in Bowling Green and have no minor children. Jacob R. Norville, 21, 631 W. Sycamore St., Apt. A7, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to three days jail for attempting carrying a concealed weapon. He was given credit for time served and was placed on five years community control. He must obtain and maintain employment and successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO