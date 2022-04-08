ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings, 3-2

By CBS Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night.

McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacific Division.

Warren Foegele also scored for Edmonton, and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots.

Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles, which has dropped two straight and four of its last six. Viktor Arvidsson also scored, and Jonathan Quick made 27 saves.

McDavid extended his goal streak to six straight games 3:17 into the first period with a snap shot from just inside the left faceoff circle that beat Quick on his short side. McDavid is the first player since Wayne Gretzky in 1990-91 to have at least two point streaks of at least 15 games in a season.

Gretzky did it seven times, while Mike Bossy, Marcel Dionne, Guy Lafleur, Denis Savard and Bobby Orr were the others. McDavid has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) during his current streak.

Moore evened it at 1-all 2:29 into the second on a short-handed goal. Foegele gave the Oilers the lead back at 15:26 when he chipped it past Quick on an odd-man rush.

Bouchard made it a two-goal advantage with a slap shot from the point at 4:01 of the third. Arvidsson got the Kings back within a goal at the seven-minute mark with a wrist shot through traffic.

Zegras has a goal and assist to lead Ducks past Flyers, 5-3

Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.Sonny Milano, Zach Aston-Reese, Derek Grant and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks. They opened a four-game trip by winning for just the second time in the last 15 contests.Travis Sanheim, Ronnie Attard and Ivan Provorov scored for the Flyers.The game pitted a pair of teams near the bottom of their conference standings.The Flyers entered 14th of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference with 57 pointsm while the Ducks were 12th of 16 clubs in the...
Staal's hat trick carries Hurricanes past Ducks, 5-2

Jordan Staal capped his fourth career hat trick — and first in 10 years — with an empty-net goal and the Carolina Hurricanes settled in defensively after an offense-filled first period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night.Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Svechnikov had an assist and Nino Neiderreiter assisted on two goals.Staal, whose last three-goal game came on April 18, 2012, at Philadelphia while with Pittsburgh, scored the only goals after the first period, knocking in a rebound at 13:42 of the third and then notching the clincher with 1:08...
Down 3 goals early, Wild rally past Kings, 6-3

Matt Boldy and Jared Spurgeon each had a goal and an assist, helping the Minnesota Wild rally from an early three-goal deficit to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-3 on Sunday.Kirill Kaprizov tied a franchise record with his 42nd goal, and Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno and Nick Bjugstad also scored as Minnesota ended a two-game slide and improved to 10-1-2 in its last 13 games. The Wild are also 8-0-1 in their last nine home contests.Eleven players had points for Minnesota, which had its first three-goal comeback win of the season. The Wild are in a second-place tie with St....
Clippers rout OKC 138-88 for 5th win in row, play-in awaits

Amir Coffey had career highs of 32 points and 13 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the depleted Oklahoma City Thunder 138-88 on Sunday night to end the regular season on a five-game winning streak.The Clippers finished 42-40, a major accomplishment after playing the entire season without injured superstar Kawhi Leonard — and with Paul George only returning recently after missing 43 games with an elbow injury.The Clippers rested George and Reggie Jackson, while Norman Powell sat out for maintenance after returning from a left foot injury earlier in the week. Marcus Morris was out sick. Still, they equaled...
Trout, Walsh homer; Angels top Astros, 2-0, for first win of 2022 season

After three games, the Angels have finally found their spot in the win column, following their 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday. Led by a stellar performance from the Halos pitching staff, which allowed just two hits throughout the nine inning contest, the Angels stopped their skid at two games to start the 2022 season. The Angels struck first almost immediately, when first baseman Jared Walsh crushed a solo homer well over the centerfield wall to give them a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.That would maintain until the bottom of the eighth, when three-time MVP Mike...
