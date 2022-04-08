Sunil Chhetri claims youngsters find it difficult to deal with criticism

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the centre of a police investigation after appearing to knock a fan's phone to the ground following Manchester United's defeat at Everton. Footage, taken by @EvertonHub, shows Ronaldo lowering his right hand towards the ground before what appears to be a phone colliding with and bouncing up off the surface, as he exited the pitch following the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO