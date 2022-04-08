ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sunil Chhetri claims youngsters find it difficult to deal with criticism

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chhetri says it's easy for him to deal with criticism due to experience, but it gets really difficult for youngsters to take feedback in a positive...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sunil Chhetri
SkySports

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo apologises for 'outburst' following phone incident after defeat at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the centre of a police investigation after appearing to knock a fan's phone to the ground following Manchester United's defeat at Everton. Footage, taken by @EvertonHub, shows Ronaldo lowering his right hand towards the ground before what appears to be a phone colliding with and bouncing up off the surface, as he exited the pitch following the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Dembele, Haaland, Bowen, Pepe, Hazard, Ozil

Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah says it is not the right time to talk about his ongoing contract talks with the club, which the 29-year-old has described as a "sensitive situation". (Sky Sports) Barcelona believe 24-year-old France winger Ousmane Dembele, who will be a free agent in the summer, will...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambodia#Talisman#Indian#Aiff#Deccan Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Manchester United make decision after Cristiano Ronaldo investigation

Manchester United have made their decision, after investigating an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo allegedly hit a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand and was caught on video, as reported by Sky Sports, via Caught Offside. The Portuguese star issued an apology to the fan, inviting him to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

184
Followers
2K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy