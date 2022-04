There is no doubt that foldable phones have become very popular and that, currently, with its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones, Samsung is the king of the foldable phone market. Although Samsung is currently the king, this doesn't mean that there are no other companies that also want a piece of the foldable phone pie. It appears that Vivo will be the next phone manufacturer that will try to get its own piece of the foldable kingdom.

CELL PHONES ・ 17 DAYS AGO