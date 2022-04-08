Flood Warning issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, sustained west winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts around 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, sustained west winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from noon today until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down branches. Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel will be very difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 below Tehachapi Pass, and Highway 178 below Walker Pass.

