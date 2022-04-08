ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Union by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 05:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Barton; Russell RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER. THIS IS A POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 032 AND 047 * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts over 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, sustained west winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts around 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, sustained west winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from noon today until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down branches. Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel will be very difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 below Tehachapi Pass, and Highway 178 below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches across most lower elevations, and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 15 inches, with isolated amounts approaching 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Fergus and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Madison WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches across most lower elevations, and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Broadwater, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Broadwater; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches across the valley floors, and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Isolated amounts approaching 20 inches are possible in some mountain locations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jones, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jones; Lyman RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Jones and Lyman. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds, lowering humidity, and dry fuels may bring critical fire danger to portions of south central South Dakota.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Gove, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Tuesday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Gove; Wichita RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...013...014...015...027...028...029...041...042 079...080...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Timing...Late Tuesday morning through sunset Tuesday evening. * Winds...Southwest at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the Northwest during the afternoon. * Relative Humidity...10 to 20 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
GOVE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palo Pinto, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Palo Pinto; Stephens The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Stephens County in north central Texas Palo Pinto County in north central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 901 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Possum Kingdom State Park, or 16 miles east of Breckenridge, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mineral Wells, Graford and Possum Kingdom State Park. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 378 and 389. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barry; Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Barry and southeastern Lawrence Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1244 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pierce City, or near Monett, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monett... Aurora Mount Vernon... Marionville Pierce City... Verona Freistatt... Hoberg Chesapeake This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 40 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Craighead by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Craighead FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following county, Craighead. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jonesboro, Brookland, Farrville, Apt, Valley View, Needham, Goobertown, Herman, Gilkerson and Craighead Forest Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches across most lower elevations, and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 09:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance between the vehicle in front of you. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 10:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches for the Simcoe Highlands and 5 to 10 inches for the Ochoco-John Day Highlands. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Ochoco- John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 10:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County SPRING SNOW CONTINUES ACROSS PARTS OF THE INLAND NW WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

Community Policy