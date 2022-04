A longtime staple of Central Texas night life rich with history in Killeen has an interesting past. Did you know these interesting tidbits about the building called Cabaret 7?. Cab 7 is definitely a nostalgic spot for the good people of Killeen, but there's more history and intrigue than most have probably imagined. To get the details, I spoke with Amy, a Cab 7 employee very familiar with the place's interesting past who filled me in on some of the details.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO