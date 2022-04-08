Resaca City Food Court/Easter Festival

The City of Valley Grande has started a tradition for Easter. For the second straight year, Valley Grande will hold a Easter Egg Hunt at its City Park on April 9, starting at 11 a.m. The Egg Hunt will take place the week before Easter and 24 hours ahead of...
Nancy Baker is the recreation supervisor for aquatics, special events and special programs for the city of Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department. In this Q&A, she talks about the upcoming Easter Festival and Egg Hunt. What are some of the activities at the Easter Festival?. The festival runs from 1-2:30...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur is hosting an Easter egg hunt with a special guest, the Easter Bunny, on April, 16, West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce said. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until 10:30 a.m. on Heritage Square. There will be a...
A food festival featuring 20 local food vendors and a hot dog and wing eating contest is taking place in downtown Garland on Saturday afternoon. The third annual Garland Food Fest will be hosted by Revolving Kitchen on 520 Shepherd Drive from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free....
After two years of being somewhat quarantined at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Michiganders are ready for some Michigan summer fun. One of the major summer events taking place in Michigan's Traverse City is the very popular "National Cherry Festival." The National Cherry Festival is so much fun with thousands...
I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weather was a bit colder than many would have liked, but dozens went to the annual Soulful Food Truck Festival Sunday. In its sixth year, the organizer said it is key for the survival of some businesses. The smell of food filled the air on...
Although cold weather is lingering in the forecast into next week, the majority of snow in the Glens Falls area is gone as of this week. That melting comes just in time for an event long in need of thawing out.
It’s almost festival season, and here to kick it all off is Taste of London. London’s most exciting and best loved restaurants will all be making their way to Regent’s Park this June to celebrate all things foodie. With more than 120 dishes to choose from, there will certainly be something to make your tastebuds tingle.
Pharr’s Main Event family entertainment center attracts so many people from Brownsville that Plano-based Main Event Entertainment decided to open one here. That’s according to company spokeswoman Maya Malekian, who said Main Event is shooting for an opening date sometime this summer in the former Sears at Sunrise Mall. The Brownsville location will be only the second Main Event in Texas south of San Antonio. The Pharr location opened in Pharr Town Center in 2014.
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats’ eyes glow in the dark? Chloe, age 10, Barkhamsted, Connecticut. Cats and many other animals, including most dogs, can reflect...
April 11 (UPI) -- National Pet Day, celebrated annually on April 11, was started by an animal welfare advocate in 2006 to celebrate family pets and encourage adoption. The holiday was founded in 2006 by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare advocate and family lifestyle expert, and the day is aimed at celebrating the animals that enrich human lives as well as encouraging people in search of pets to consider adoption from shelters and rescues.
What makes a ‘good’ Christian? What makes a ‘bad’ Christian? These good vs. bad connotations with Christianity have been popping up a lot more whether it’s through social media, the church, or the people you surround yourself with. I consider myself a committed and dedicated Christian, but as someone who has also been labeled as a ‘bad’ Christian, it’s time to just put it all out on the table.
Comments / 1