Many authors use pen names, some to conceal their identities entirely; others to build separate audiences for different genres or publishers. Such is the case with Green author Kathryn Long, who uses the name Bailee Abbott for the new Paint by Murder mystery series. “A Brush with Murder” is set in a touristy town on Lake Chautauqua, with gift shops, bakeries, an aromatherapy parlor and a place that sells hand-painted kites.

