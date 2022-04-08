2 men captured, 2 at large after report of robbery at Northridge Fashion Center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed two men in Natomas over the weekend. The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Amelia Earhart Avenue. Family and friends have identified one of the victims as Giovanny Rosario, or “DJ Gio” – a well-known entertainer in the Sacramento area. Posts on social media show Rosario played a set as recently as Saturday night. The family of Giovanny Rosario mourns near a memorial after Rosario was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Natomas. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/I1MJ1A5eju — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) April 11, 2022 “It was just crazy to see two men dead on the street,” said...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO