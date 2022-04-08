ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Selective enrollment

By Dylan Brogan
isthmus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Verona Area School District is looking to welcome more students next year through the state’s open enrollment program — just as long as those students don’t have any disabilities. The Verona school board in January authorized 115 open enrollment spots for general education students —...

isthmus.com

Wyoming News

Kindergarten enrollment is tanking nationwide

For years, the debate about delaying kindergarten enrollment for children has been brewing. The practice, called “redshirting,” is intended to give students an edge when competing against their peers, as they are given an additional year to grow and mature before beginning their studies. Though the practice has not become overwhelmingly popular, the COVID-19 pandemic certainly changed parents’ minds about kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year. Kindergarten enrollment in all 50 states and Washington D.C. decreased between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years in every state, with the exception of West Virginia. Overall kindergarten enrollment in West Virginia had been decreasing sharply between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years, but the onset of the pandemic flipped that trend. The working theory: Far more students enrolled in private schools than public schools. This has been a broader trend in West Virginia for a number of years and seems to have surfaced strongly for the youngest students.
EDUCATION
Wyoming News

Enrollment in grades 1-8 is following the same trend as kindergarten enrollment

Grade school enrollment for students in first through eighth grade was stalling even before COVID-19 hit the U.S. Between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 academic years, about half of states were already seeing a decrease in enrollment for these grades. By the 2020-2021 school year, that trend expanded to all but one area: Washington D.C. About 650 additional students enrolled for grades one through eight for the 2020-2021 school year in Washington D.C., demonstrating the growth of approximately 1%.
EDUCATION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Board caps enrollment at 22 Johnston schools

SMITHFIELD — The Johnston County Board of Education on March 8 capped enrollment at 22 schools. That... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

