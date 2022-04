Mr. Fisher, Mr. Fisher, how naive of you to assume I’m a right-wing nut job just because I’d like to drive my car to work, not ride my bicycle or walk like you would do. Well I’d like to see you walk over the Seven Mountains everyday back and forth. Maybe I’ll get a sidecar for my bike to haul my passenger in that we share rides with also. I might make it in 24 hours if I had the power of your left-wing self-righteousness fueling my wind-powered bike.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO