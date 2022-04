FARMINGTON HILLS – Glenn Pulice decided as a 13-year-old caddie that he wanted a career in the golf business. “It evolved from there, from wanting to be the golf professional at a private golf club in Detroit, which happened, and then it started changing some after I started working in the public golf sector, first at Rattle Run Golf Club and now I’m in my tenth year here at the Royal Oak Golf Center,” he said. “I’m so happy to be in a position to impact getting new people into the game, especially women, families and children.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO