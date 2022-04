Elon Musk has said Tesla and SpaceX are facing significant inflationary pressures following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The multibillionaire tweeted on Monday saying the electric car manufacturer and aerospace company are seeing “significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials and logistics,” adding that his companies are “are not alone”.Following the Russian invasion, prices of metals used in automobiles such as aluminium, palladium and nickel have started to increase as some shippers and parts suppliers are refusing to trade in Russian goods – although countries opposed to the war haven’t imposed sanctions on metal imports from Russia yet.Experts said doing so...

BUSINESS ・ 28 DAYS AGO