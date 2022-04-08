Santa Cruz restaurant fire causes an estimated $250,000 worth of damage

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A restaurant in Santa Cruz has an estimated $250,000 worth of damage after an early morning fire on Thursday.

The Santa Cruz Fire Department said they responded to a report of flames at the Fire Fish Grill restaurant at around 1:30 a.m.

They were able to put out the flames with a hose and by cutting holes in the roof.

Crews said the fire started in the kitchen. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.

