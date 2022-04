Additional screeners, high pay and financial incentives offered to meet severe staffing shortage.The Portland Police Bureau has increased its hiring drive with financial incentives and more administrative support. "This is a defining time in public safety and the City of Portland. We have been hiring, but now with some enhancements, we are able to increase this process and bring on the next generation of police officers," Chief Chuck Lovell said during a Wednesday, March 23 press conference. As part of this effort, the bureau hired seven background investigators on March 17, 2022, added staff to the Personnel Division. It is...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 DAYS AGO