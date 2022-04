Although the 2021-22 season has been mostly filled with sorrow for the Los Angeles Lakers, Malik Monk can look back at his performance and still hold his head high. Monk is on course to finish the campaign as only one of the three Lakers with a positive net rating in 2021-22, behind Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel. Also, he will come in fourth among the best scorers on the roster, currently averaging a career-high 13.4 points per game.

