ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Ukrainian scientists feel helpless at Antarctic base as war rages

By Handout, Philippe BERNES-LASSERRE, Oksana SAVENKO
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mG8LF_0f34R4Nv00
Ukranian scientists at the Vernadsky Antarctic base hold a national flag /Ukrainian Antarctic Akademik Vernadsky Station/AFP

For a dozen Ukrainian scientists thousands of kilometers from home at the Vernadsky Antarctic base, the biting cold hurts less than the feeling of helplessness over the war in their homeland.

They spend their days measuring, observing, analyzing and doing their jobs as best they can as a way of coping with the situation.

"At the beginning, we didn't sleep for a few days. The whole time we were following news about our home cities," meteorologist Anastasiia Chyhareva, 26, told AFP in messages sent from the base.

Once the invasion was in full swing, the scientists started waking at 2:00 am -- 7:00 am in Ukraine -- to check in on family and see how their night went.

"Now, we're used to it... used to checking news in the morning and before going to bed, in every free minute."

The Ukrainian base is situated on Galindez island, some 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from Tierra del Fuego in the far south of Argentina.

It is occupied all year round by a dozen people who have to endure temperatures that drop to -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) in winter.

The scientists' duties include observing meteorological, geophysical, geological and biological conditions, unless the weather forces them to shelter at the base.

"My first impression was like all these things happened in another universe, not our world," said geophysicist Oleksandr Koslokov, whose family lived in war-torn Kharkiv, a heavily targeted city just 40 kilometers from the Russian border.

"I started advising my family on what to do. I had no time to reflect. I had to help my family to survive and to escape from my city... before it became a burning and unpredictable hell.

"My wife heard and felt the explosions of cruise missiles 10 minutes after (Russian President Vladimir) Putin started this stupid and criminal war."

Since then, his family has fled to Germany.

- 'Our part of the war' -

At the base, which is named after a Soviet mineralogist and geochemist with Russian and Ukrainian roots, the scientists try to live as normal a life as possible. Sunday is a day off and Saturday night everyone has dinner together before playing board games and musical instruments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDCgm_0f34R4Nv00
Scientists use the Vernadsky Antarctic base to observe meteorological, geophysical, geological and biological conditions /Ukrainian Antarctic Akademik Vernadsky Station/AFP

"It is hard to be so far away from my family and have no possibility to support them," said biologist Artem Dzhulai, 34.

"At the station now, there is a wide range of feelings -- from sadness due to anxiety for relatives and friends, to high spirits, due to pride in our army and the people who are bravely fighting for the right to live in a free country," said marine biologist Oksana Savenko, who is studying humpback whales.

Giving practical advice, moral support, donating to the Ukrainian army, signing a petition, creating online lectures to divert Ukrainian children's attention from the war: the scientists are trying every means available to help in some way.

"It is our part of the war" effort, said Chyhareva.

Ukrainians "try to help each other, they try to help our compatriots, they try to help our army," said another scientist who requested to remain anonymous.

- 'Don't forget us' -

Dzhulai still remains bitter over the West's response the last time Russia invaded Ukraine, annexing Crimea in 2014.

"All democratic countries were indifferent to that act of violence," he said.

"Probably, they hoped that they will not be affected by someone else's grief... but everything can change if evil is not stopped and punished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bM1nJ_0f34R4Nv00
The Vernadsky Antarctic base is situated on Galindez island, some 1,200 kilometers from Tierra del Fuego in the far south of Argentina /Ukrainian Antarctic Akademik Vernadsky Station/AFP

"A lot of children in Ukraine died because of the indifference of Europe and the US."

There is fear that the same could happen again.

"Please, don't forget about us after one month, don't be tired of Ukraine and our problems," said Chyhareva.

This team will be replaced later this month, and with their homeland in flames, the departing scientists face an uncertain future.

"I don't have any real plans," said Chychareva, who just hopes to go "back to Ukraine as soon as it will be possible."

"My university in Kharkiv where I studied was destroyed ... my research institute and scientific equipment in Ukraine are destroyed," said Koslokov.

He said he would likely try to continue doing science in Europe or America, adding "time will tell."

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Russia#Antarctic#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Ukranian#Tierra Del Fuego
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Country
Argentina
americanmilitarynews.com

Former NATO commander says Western fears of nuclear war are preventing a proper response to Putin

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A former top NATO commander has said Western fears “about nuclear weapons and World War III” have left it “fully deterred” and Vladimir Putin “completely undeterred” as the Russian leader pursues his increasingly brutal invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
AFP

As Ukraine war rages, Poles divided over US missile base

As the conflict in Ukraine rages, residents of a region in northern Poland that will house a US missile facility worry they could become Russian targets in case of a wider conflict. "Until recently, I was not worried about the facility but the assault on Ukraine shows that we cannot be certain about anything," said Tomasz Czescik, a local archaeologist and journalist.
MILITARY
The Independent

Couple in UK left ‘helpless’ as their young children trapped in besieged Ukrainian city

A couple who fled from their home in Ukraine have said they feel “helpless” as their two young children are still trapped in a region that has fallen to Russian forces.McDonald Majawala, 29, and Olya Majawala, 31, were at their home in Kyiv when the invasion started – but their children, Emily and Ethan, aged two and three, were more than 340 miles away staying with their grandparents in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.The couple fled from Kyiv in early March and planned to meet their children and grandparents – Olya’s parents – on the Polish border as they...
EUROPE
AFP

As Ukraine's war bites, comedy offers light relief

On stage in war-torn Ukraine, 32-year-old comedian Sergii Gromov says the army has called him up and he might have to fight the Russians. Gromov, who is also a cinematographer, was forced to flee his home city of Kharkiv near the Russian border in the early days of the conflict.
WORLD
WDBO

As Ukraine war rages, Israel grapples with fate of oligarchs

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel is grappling with how to deal with dozens of Jewish Russian oligarchs as Western nations step up sanctions on businesspeople with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. A worried Israeli government has formed a high-level committee to see how the country can maintain...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

AFP

56K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy